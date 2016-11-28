The Sound of 1989
On Friday, 2 December BBC Radio 6 Music rewinds to '89 for the day as part of BBC Music’s My Generation season. Get ready with this eclectic mix of 89 specially selected tracks from a year that saw a turning-point in music. Find out more about BBC Music: My Generation.
Last updated: 28 Nov 2016Tracks: 89
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Fight The Power Public Enemy
-
Hey Ladies Beastie Boys
-
Ladies First Queen Latifah & Monie Love
-
Express Yourself N.W.A
-
Doowutchyalike Digital Underground
-
Bust A Move Young MC
-
Me, Myself and I De La Soul
-
Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
-
Keep on Movin' (feat. Caron Wheeler) Soul II Soul
-
Are You My Baby Wendy & Lisa
-
Big Fun Inner City
-
Round & Round New Order
-
Fools Gold The Stone Roses
-
Pacific 707 808 State
-
The Phantom Renegade Soundwave
-
Can U Dig It? Pop Will Eat Itself
-
Sin Nine Inch Nails
-
Personal Jesus Depeche Mode
-
Epic Faith No More
-
Dizzy Throwing Muses
-
Monkey Gone to Heaven Pixies
-
About A Girl Nirvana
-
This Gift Mudhoney
-
Hands All Over Soundgarden
-
Enemy Buffalo Tom
-
Lord Can You Hear Me Spacemen 3
-
Blue Moon Revisited (Song for Elvis) Cowboy Junkies
-
Im Losing More Than Ill Ever Have Primal Scream
-
Dirty Blvd. Lou Reed
-
Everything is Broken Bob Dylan
-
Mixed Emotions The Rolling Stones
-
Under The God Tin Machine
-
I'll Be You The Replacements
-
Too Much Kissing Senseless Things
-
Don't Let Me Down Gently The Wonder Stuff
-
Joe Inspiral Carpets
-
Brassneck The Wedding Present
-
Blues From a Gun The Jesus and Mary Chain
-
See A Little Light Bob Mould
-
The 3rd Time We Opened The Capsule Kitchens of Distinction
-
Just Like Heaven Dinosaur Jr.
-
Lullaby The Cure
-
Let's Go Out Tonight The Blue Nile
-
This Woman's Work Kate Bush
-
Falling Julee Cruise
-
Road To Your Soul All About Eve
-
Can't Be Sure The Sundays
-
Candleland Ian McCulloch
-
The Last Of The Famous International Playboys Morrissey
-
The Mayor of Simpleton XTC
-
Veronica Elvis Costello
-
Life Of Surprises Prefab Sprout
-
I'll Sail This Ship Alone The Beautiful South
-
50 Shades of Blue Edwyn Collins
-
Free World Kirsty MacColl
-
Thoughtforms Lush
-
I Don't Know Why I Love You The House of Love
-
Sight Of You Pale Saints
-
Pure The Lightning Seeds
-
Rewind Big Audio Dynamite
-
Getting Away With It... Electronic
-
Hallelujah Happy Mondays
-
Tears (feat. Satoshi Tomiie & Robert Owens) Frankie Knuckles
-
Do You Know Who You Are? Virgo Four
-
Sleep Talk Alyson Williams
-
Warning Adeva
-
Hey DJ (I Can't Dance To That Music You're Playing) The Beatmasters & Betty Boo
-
Got To Keep On Cookie Crew
-
Omega Amigo The Shamen
-
Sueno Latino Sueño Latino
-
French Kiss Lil’ Louis
-
Mantra for a State of Mind S’Express
-
On 33 Stereo MCs
-
So Wat Cha Sayin' EPMD
-
Why Is That? Boogie Down Productions
-
Manifest Gang Starr
-
Doin' Our Own Dang Jungle Brothers
-
Funky Cold Medina Tone‐Lōc
-
Do The Right Thing Redhead Kingpin
-
Higher Ground Red Hot Chili Peppers
-
Luka The Lemonheads
-
Roam The B‐52s
-
Pink Sunshine Fuzzbox
-
Baby I Don't Care Transvision Vamp
-
Hit The Ground The Darling Buds
-
Regina The Sugarcubes
-
The Sun Rising The Beloved
-
Make Believe Mambo David Byrne
-
The Beat(en) Generation The The