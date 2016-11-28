Image for The Sound of 1989
BBC Radio 6 Music

The Sound of 1989

On Friday, 2 December BBC Radio 6 Music rewinds to '89 for the day as part of BBC Music’s My Generation season. Get ready with this eclectic mix of 89 specially selected tracks from a year that saw a turning-point in music. Find out more about BBC Music: My Generation.

Last updated: 28 Nov 2016Tracks: 89

  • Fight The Power Public Enemy
  • Hey Ladies Beastie Boys
  • Ladies First Queen Latifah & Monie Love
  • Express Yourself N.W.A
  • Doowutchyalike Digital Underground
  • Bust A Move Young MC
  • Me, Myself and I De La Soul
  • Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
  • Keep on Movin' (feat. Caron Wheeler) Soul II Soul
  • Are You My Baby Wendy & Lisa
  • Big Fun Inner City
  • Round & Round New Order
  • Fools Gold The Stone Roses
  • Pacific 707 808 State
  • The Phantom Renegade Soundwave
  • Can U Dig It? Pop Will Eat Itself
  • Sin Nine Inch Nails
  • Personal Jesus Depeche Mode
  • Epic Faith No More
  • Dizzy Throwing Muses
  • Monkey Gone to Heaven Pixies
  • About A Girl Nirvana
  • This Gift Mudhoney
  • Hands All Over Soundgarden
  • Enemy Buffalo Tom
  • Lord Can You Hear Me Spacemen 3
  • Blue Moon Revisited (Song for Elvis) Cowboy Junkies
  • Im Losing More Than Ill Ever Have Primal Scream
  • Dirty Blvd. Lou Reed
  • Everything is Broken Bob Dylan
  • Mixed Emotions The Rolling Stones
  • Under The God Tin Machine
  • I'll Be You The Replacements
  • Too Much Kissing Senseless Things
  • Don't Let Me Down Gently The Wonder Stuff
  • Joe Inspiral Carpets
  • Brassneck The Wedding Present
  • Blues From a Gun The Jesus and Mary Chain
  • See A Little Light Bob Mould
  • The 3rd Time We Opened The Capsule Kitchens of Distinction
  • Just Like Heaven Dinosaur Jr.
  • Lullaby The Cure
  • Let's Go Out Tonight The Blue Nile
  • This Woman's Work Kate Bush
  • Falling Julee Cruise
  • Road To Your Soul All About Eve
  • Can't Be Sure The Sundays
  • Candleland Ian McCulloch
  • The Last Of The Famous International Playboys Morrissey
  • The Mayor of Simpleton XTC
  • Veronica Elvis Costello
  • Life Of Surprises Prefab Sprout
  • I'll Sail This Ship Alone The Beautiful South
  • 50 Shades of Blue Edwyn Collins
  • Free World Kirsty MacColl
  • Thoughtforms Lush
  • I Don't Know Why I Love You The House of Love
  • Sight Of You Pale Saints
  • Pure The Lightning Seeds
  • Rewind Big Audio Dynamite
  • Getting Away With It... Electronic
  • Hallelujah Happy Mondays
  • Tears (feat. Satoshi Tomiie & Robert Owens) Frankie Knuckles
  • Do You Know Who You Are? Virgo Four
  • Sleep Talk Alyson Williams
  • Warning Adeva
  • Hey DJ (I Can't Dance To That Music You're Playing) The Beatmasters & Betty Boo
  • Got To Keep On Cookie Crew
  • Omega Amigo The Shamen
  • Sueno Latino Sueño Latino
  • French Kiss Lil’ Louis
  • Mantra for a State of Mind S’Express
  • On 33 Stereo MCs
  • So Wat Cha Sayin' EPMD
  • Why Is That? Boogie Down Productions
  • Manifest Gang Starr
  • Doin' Our Own Dang Jungle Brothers
  • Funky Cold Medina Tone‐Lōc
  • Do The Right Thing Redhead Kingpin
  • Higher Ground Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Luka The Lemonheads
  • Roam The B‐52s
  • Pink Sunshine Fuzzbox
  • Baby I Don't Care Transvision Vamp
  • Hit The Ground The Darling Buds
  • Regina The Sugarcubes
  • The Sun Rising The Beloved
  • Make Believe Mambo David Byrne
  • The Beat(en) Generation The The
