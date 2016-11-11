Roots, Reggae, Rebellion
Listen to the sounds of roots reggae with the soundtrack to the BBC Four documentary Roots, Reggae, Rebellion. Find out more.
Last updated: 11 Nov 2016Tracks: 62
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Jah Glory Third World
All Wi Doin' Is Defendin' Linton Kwesi Johnson
Rasta Shook Them Up Peter Tosh
Slave Driver Bob Marley & The Wailers
Jamming Bob Marley & The Wailers
My Boy Lollipop Millie Small
Your Generation Generation X
Trenchtown Rock Bob Marley & The Wailers
Welcome to Jamrock Damian Marley
Arise Blackman Peter Tosh
Dread Beat And Blood Linton Kwesi Johnson
Oh Carolina Folkes Brothers
Babylon's Burning The Ruts
Ballistic Affair Leroy Smart
Revelation Dub Max Romeo
Marcus Garvey Burning Spear
Know Yourself Mankind The Gladiators
Black Man Message Big Youth
Tales of Mozambique Count Ossie & The Mystic Revelation of Rastafari
Zion's Blood The Upsetters
Slavery Days Burning Spear
Ku Klux Klan Steel Pulse
Dash Of The Sunshine (feat. The Skatalites) Lord Tanamo With The Skatalites
Jamaica Is The Place To Go Charlie Binger & His Quartet
Black Vest The Upsetters
Police and Thieves The Clash
Police And Thieves Junior Murvin
Peace And Love In The Dub The Aggrovators
Dread River (Dub) Burning Spear
Get Up Stand Up Peter Tosh
Sun Shines For Me Bob Andy
Big Youth Special Big Youth
Israelites Desmond Dekker & The Aces
Lively Up Yourself Bob Marley & The Wailers
Dread Lion The Upsetters
War Bob Marley
All Night Till Daylight Jacob Miller & Inner Circle
No Water Bob Marley & The Wailers
Zion I Winston & Ansel
Exodus Bob Marley & The Wailers
Elizabethan Reggae Boris Gardiner
Bang With Us Akala
King At The Controls King Tubby & Carlton Patterson
Jah Jah Dub/Magnum Force Dillinger & King Tubby & The Regurgitators & Vin Gordon
Weep Bob Andy
African Dub The Silvertones
I Shot the Sheriff Bob Marley & The Wailers
I Pray Thee Continually Big Youth
New Rose The Damned
Who Knows (feat. Chronixx) Protoje
War Ina Babylon Max Romeo
Rocksteady Alton Ellis
Xxl Akala
African Roots Lee Perry And King Tubby
Guns Of Navarone The Skatalites
Want More Bob Marley & The Wailers
Handsworth Revolution Steel Pulse
Jamaica Ska Byron Lee & The Dragonaires