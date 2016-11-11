Image for Roots, Reggae, Rebellion
BBC Four

Roots, Reggae, Rebellion

Listen to the sounds of roots reggae with the soundtrack to the BBC Four documentary Roots, Reggae, Rebellion. Find out more.

Last updated: 11 Nov 2016Tracks: 62

  • Jah Glory Third World
  • All Wi Doin' Is Defendin' Linton Kwesi Johnson
  • Rasta Shook Them Up Peter Tosh
  • Slave Driver Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Jamming Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • My Boy Lollipop Millie Small
  • Your Generation Generation X
  • Trenchtown Rock Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Welcome to Jamrock Damian Marley
  • Arise Blackman Peter Tosh
  • Dread Beat And Blood Linton Kwesi Johnson
  • Oh Carolina Folkes Brothers
  • Babylon's Burning The Ruts
  • Sattamassagana The Abyssinians
  • Ballistic Affair Leroy Smart
  • Revelation Dub Max Romeo
  • Marcus Garvey Burning Spear
  • Know Yourself Mankind The Gladiators
  • Black Man Message Big Youth
  • Tales of Mozambique Count Ossie & The Mystic Revelation of Rastafari
  • Zion's Blood The Upsetters
  • Slavery Days Burning Spear
  • Ku Klux Klan Steel Pulse
  • Concrete Jungle Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Dash Of The Sunshine (feat. The Skatalites) Lord Tanamo With The Skatalites
  • Jamaica Is The Place To Go Charlie Binger & His Quartet
  • Black Vest The Upsetters
  • Police and Thieves The Clash
  • Police And Thieves Junior Murvin
  • Peace And Love In The Dub The Aggrovators
  • Dread River (Dub) Burning Spear
  • Get Up Stand Up Peter Tosh
  • Sun Shines For Me Bob Andy
  • Big Youth Special Big Youth
  • Israelites Desmond Dekker & The Aces
  • Lively Up Yourself Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Dread Lion The Upsetters
  • War Bob Marley
  • All Night Till Daylight Jacob Miller & Inner Circle
  • No Water Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Zion I Winston & Ansel
  • Exodus Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Elizabethan Reggae Boris Gardiner
  • Bang With Us Akala
  • King At The Controls King Tubby & Carlton Patterson
  • Jah Jah Dub/Magnum Force Dillinger & King Tubby & The Regurgitators & Vin Gordon
  • Sattamassagana The Abyssinians
  • Weep Bob Andy
  • African Dub The Silvertones
  • I Shot the Sheriff Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • I Pray Thee Continually Big Youth
  • New Rose The Damned
  • Who Knows (feat. Chronixx) Protoje
  • War Ina Babylon Max Romeo
  • Rocksteady Alton Ellis
  • Xxl Akala
  • African Roots Lee Perry And King Tubby
  • Guns Of Navarone The Skatalites
  • Want More Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Handsworth Revolution Steel Pulse
  • Concrete Jungle Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Jamaica Ska Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
