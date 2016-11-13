Sound of Black Britain: Groove & Grime
As part of the BBC's Black And British season, Jools looks back through the Later... archives at some of the artists who have emerged from Black British music over the last 25 years of the show. Find out more.
Last updated: 13 Nov 2016Tracks: 16
No Illusions D’Influence
Colour my Life M People
Return Of The Mack Mark Morrison
Share The Fall Roni Size / Reprazent
Do I Qualify? Lynden David Hall
Made It Back (feat. Redman) Beverley Knight
Fill Me In Craig David
21 Seconds So Solid Crew
It Takes More Ms. Dynamite
1980 Estelle
Your Mess Omar
Dance Wiv Me (feat. Calvin Harris and Chrome) Dizzee Rascal
Next To Me Emeli Sandé
Longtime Gappy Ranks
Not That Deep Stormzy
Black Man In A White World Michael Kiwanuka