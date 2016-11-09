The Absolute Beginner's Guide to Jazz
Ever wondered where to start with jazz? Wonder no more. Radio 3's Alyn Shipton has picked out 12 key tracks from the long history of jazz to set you up perfectly for the new BBC Music Jazz pop-up digital radio station. Listen to BBC Music Jazz
Last updated: 9 Nov 2016Tracks: 12
Tracks
Hotter Than That Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five
China Boy Bechet-Spanier Big Four
Baby, It's Cold Outside Ella Fitzgerald And Louis Jordan
Fine and Mellow Billie Holiday
Groovin' High Dizzy Gillespie and His Orchestra
My Funny Valentine Gerry Mulligan Quartet
Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue (Live At Newport 1956) Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
So What Miles Davis
Giant Steps John Coltrane
My Song Keith Jarrett
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah Carla Bley
From The Plantation To The Penitentiary Wynton Marsalis