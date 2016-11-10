Image for BBC Music Jazz: 50 Greatest Jazz Albums
BBC Music Jazz: 50 Greatest Jazz Albums

The 50 greatest jazz albums, as nominated by the jazz community including BBC and Jazz FM presenters, jazz musicians, critics and journalists. Find out which albums come top by listening to BBC Music Jazz, available on Digital Radio, online and on BBC iPlayer Radio.

Last updated: 10 Nov 2016Tracks: 50

A New Perspective

  • Elijah Donald Byrd

A Turtle's Dream

  • Down Here Below Abbey Lincoln

Ah Um

  • Better Git It in Your Soul Charles Mingus

Belonging

  • Long As You Know You're Living Yours Keith Jarrett & Jan Garbarek

Bitches Brew

  • Miles Runs The Voodoo Down Miles Davis

Black Codes

  • Black Codes Wynton Marsalis

Black Market

  • Black Market Weather Report

Blanton/Webster Band

  • Main Stem Duke Ellington

Blue Train

  • Blue Train John Coltrane

Blues and the Abstract Truth

  • Stolen Moments Oliver Nelson

Carnegie Hall Concert

  • Loch Lomond Benny Goodman

Crescent

  • Crescent John Coltrane

Ella & Louis

  • They Can't Take That Away From Me Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

From Gagarin's Point of View

  • Dodge the Dodo Esbjörn Svensson Trio

Headhunters

  • Watermelon Man Herbie Hancock

In A Silent Way

  • Shhh / Peaceful Miles Davis

In My Element

  • G&B Robert Glasper

Inside Betty Carter

  • My Favourite Things Betty Carter

It Could Happen To You

  • It Could Happen to You Chet Baker

Kind of Blue

  • So What Miles Davis

King Louis

  • West End Blues Louis Armstrong

Music For Large & Small Ensembles

  • Sophie Kenny Wheeler

New Orleans Suite

  • Thanks For The Beautiful Land On The Delta Duke Ellington

News For Lulu

  • News For Lulu John Zorn

Night in Tunisia

  • Sincerely Diana Art Blakey

Olé

  • Olé John Coltrane

On the Corner

  • One And One Miles Davis

Our Man In Paris

  • Willow Weep For Me Dexter Gordon

Out of the Long Dark / Old Heartland

  • Gone With the Weed Ian Carr

Out to Lunch

  • Gazzelloni Eric Dolphy

Pointless

  • In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning Jamie Cullum

Resolution

  • A Love Supreme, Part 2: Resolution John Coltrane

Return to Forever

  • Sometime Ago / La Fiesta Chick Corea

Saxophone Colossus

  • St. Thomas Sonny Rollins

Season of Change

  • Rubylou's Lullaby Brian Blade

Sketches of Spain

  • Concierto de Aranjuez Miles Davis

Slaves Mass

  • Chorinho pra Ele Hermeto Pascoal

Solo Monk

  • Darn that Dream Thelonious Monk

Song For

  • Non-Cognitive Aspects of the City Joseph Jarman

Speak No Evil

  • Speak No Evil Wayne Shorter

Sunday Night at the Village Vanguard

  • Gloria's Step Bill Evans

The Epic

  • The Rhythm Changes Kamasi Washington

The Sidewinder

  • The Sidewinder Lee Morgan

Three Faces of Yusef Lateef

  • I'm Just a Lucky So and So Yusef Lateef

Time Out

  • Take Five Dave Brubeck

True Love Collection

  • Invocation VI Billy Jenkins

Underground

  • Ugly Beauty Thelonious Monk

Until Tomorrow

  • Blossom Tree Zara McFarlane

Waltz For Debby

  • My Foolish Heart Bill Evans

Yesterday You Said Tomorrow

  • Angola, LA & The 13th Amendment Christian Scott
