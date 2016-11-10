BBC Music Jazz: 50 Greatest Jazz Albums
The 50 greatest jazz albums, as nominated by the jazz community including BBC and Jazz FM presenters, jazz musicians, critics and journalists. Find out which albums come top by listening to BBC Music Jazz, available on Digital Radio, online and on BBC iPlayer Radio.
Last updated: 10 Nov 2016Tracks: 50
A New Perspective
-
Elijah Donald Byrd
A Turtle's Dream
-
Down Here Below Abbey Lincoln
Ah Um
-
Better Git It in Your Soul Charles Mingus
Belonging
-
Long As You Know You're Living Yours Keith Jarrett & Jan Garbarek
Bitches Brew
-
Miles Runs The Voodoo Down Miles Davis
Black Codes
-
Black Codes Wynton Marsalis
Black Market
-
Black Market Weather Report
Blanton/Webster Band
-
Main Stem Duke Ellington
Blue Train
-
Blue Train John Coltrane
Blues and the Abstract Truth
-
Stolen Moments Oliver Nelson
Carnegie Hall Concert
-
Loch Lomond Benny Goodman
Crescent
-
Crescent John Coltrane
Ella & Louis
-
They Can't Take That Away From Me Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
From Gagarin's Point of View
-
Dodge the Dodo Esbjörn Svensson Trio
Headhunters
-
Watermelon Man Herbie Hancock
In A Silent Way
-
Shhh / Peaceful Miles Davis
In My Element
-
G&B Robert Glasper
Inside Betty Carter
-
My Favourite Things Betty Carter
It Could Happen To You
-
It Could Happen to You Chet Baker
Kind of Blue
-
So What Miles Davis
King Louis
-
West End Blues Louis Armstrong
Music For Large & Small Ensembles
-
Sophie Kenny Wheeler
New Orleans Suite
-
Thanks For The Beautiful Land On The Delta Duke Ellington
News For Lulu
-
News For Lulu John Zorn
Night in Tunisia
-
Sincerely Diana Art Blakey
Olé
-
Olé John Coltrane
On the Corner
-
One And One Miles Davis
Our Man In Paris
-
Willow Weep For Me Dexter Gordon
Out of the Long Dark / Old Heartland
-
Gone With the Weed Ian Carr
Out to Lunch
-
Gazzelloni Eric Dolphy
Pointless
-
In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning Jamie Cullum
Resolution
-
A Love Supreme, Part 2: Resolution John Coltrane
Return to Forever
-
Sometime Ago / La Fiesta Chick Corea
Saxophone Colossus
-
St. Thomas Sonny Rollins
Season of Change
-
Rubylou's Lullaby Brian Blade
Sketches of Spain
-
Concierto de Aranjuez Miles Davis
Slaves Mass
-
Chorinho pra Ele Hermeto Pascoal
Solo Monk
-
Darn that Dream Thelonious Monk
Song For
-
Non-Cognitive Aspects of the City Joseph Jarman
Speak No Evil
-
Speak No Evil Wayne Shorter
Sunday Night at the Village Vanguard
-
Gloria's Step Bill Evans
The Epic
-
The Rhythm Changes Kamasi Washington
The Sidewinder
-
The Sidewinder Lee Morgan
Three Faces of Yusef Lateef
-
I'm Just a Lucky So and So Yusef Lateef
Time Out
-
Take Five Dave Brubeck
True Love Collection
-
Invocation VI Billy Jenkins
Underground
-
Ugly Beauty Thelonious Monk
Until Tomorrow
-
Blossom Tree Zara McFarlane
Waltz For Debby
-
My Foolish Heart Bill Evans
Yesterday You Said Tomorrow
-
Angola, LA & The 13th Amendment Christian Scott