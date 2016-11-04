The Escaped Lyric
Episode 5: Absence
Waiting On A Friend The Rolling Stones
Streets of Philadelphia Bruce Springsteen
To Sir With Love Lulu
He Stopped Loving Her Today George Jones
The Word Girl Scritti Politti
Shipbuilding Robert Wyatt
North Country Blues Bob Dylan
Cabinessence The Beach Boys
Buddha of Suburbia David Bowie
For No One The Beatles
I Was Only Joking Rod Stewart
If Love Were All Judy Garland
Wichita Lineman Glen Campbell
Episode 4: Lust
Tutti Frutti Little Richard
Little Red Rooster Howlin’ Wolf
I Need a Little Sugar in My Bowl Bessie Smith
Wake Up Little Susie The Everly Brothers
The Boom Boom Bap Scritti Politti
Tinseltown to the Boogiedown Scritti Politti
Just Like A Woman Bob Dylan
Toxic Britney Spears
Darling Nikki Prince
Gett Off Prince & The New Power Generation
Sledgehammer Peter Gabriel
The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala Arctic Monkeys
Will You Love Me Tomorrow Carole King
Episode 3: Vulnerability
On The Sunny Side Of The Street Ella Fitzgerald & Count Basie
Raspberry Beret Prince & The Revolution
Photograph Ed Sheeran
Band Of Gold Freda Payne
My Love is Like a Red Red Rose Eddi Reader
World Shut Your Mouth Julian Cope
I Am the Resurrection The Stone Roses
Leader Of The Pack The Shangri‐Las
God Only Knows The Beach Boys
Episode 2: Family
Sixteen Reasons Connie Stevens
Coat Of Many Colors Dolly Parton
St-Clementine-On-Tea-And-Croissants Benjamin Clementine
Little Green Joni Mitchell
Mother (feat. Plastic Ono Band) John Lennon
My Mummy's Dead John Lennon
When You Are Young Suede
The Next Life Suede
Kooks David Bowie
The Dutchman Liam Clancy
Episode 1: Solitude
A Day In The Life The Beatles
Watching The Wheels John Lennon
Night and Day Frank Sinatra
Big Yellow Taxi Joni Mitchell
Saturday Night Suede
What Difference Does It Make? The Smiths
Don't Think Twice, It's All Right Bob Dylan
Up To Me Bob Dylan
The "Sweetest Girl" Scritti Politti
The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore The Walker Brothers
The Electrician Scott Walker
Solitude Standing Suzanne Vega
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning Frank Sinatra
Cornerstone Benjamin Clementine
The Sound of Silence Simon & Garfunkel