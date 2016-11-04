Image for The Escaped Lyric
The Escaped Lyric

Music from the Radio 4 programme looking at the power song lyrics have to help us articulate and negotiate our lives.Listen to The Escaped Lyric.

Episode 5: Absence

  • Waiting On A Friend The Rolling Stones
  • Streets of Philadelphia Bruce Springsteen
  • To Sir With Love Lulu
  • He Stopped Loving Her Today George Jones
  • The Word Girl Scritti Politti
  • Shipbuilding Robert Wyatt
  • North Country Blues Bob Dylan
  • Cabinessence The Beach Boys
  • Buddha of Suburbia David Bowie
  • For No One The Beatles
  • I Was Only Joking Rod Stewart
  • If Love Were All Judy Garland
  • Wichita Lineman Glen Campbell

Episode 4: Lust

  • Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue
  • Tutti Frutti Little Richard
  • Little Red Rooster Howlin’ Wolf
  • I Need a Little Sugar in My Bowl Bessie Smith
  • Wake Up Little Susie The Everly Brothers
  • The Boom Boom Bap Scritti Politti
  • Tinseltown to the Boogiedown Scritti Politti
  • Just Like A Woman Bob Dylan
  • Relax Frankie Goes to Hollywood
  • Toxic Britney Spears
  • Darling Nikki Prince
  • Gett Off Prince & The New Power Generation
  • Sledgehammer Peter Gabriel
  • The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala Arctic Monkeys
  • Will You Love Me Tomorrow Carole King

Episode 3: Vulnerability

  • On The Sunny Side Of The Street Ella Fitzgerald & Count Basie
  • Raspberry Beret Prince & The Revolution
  • Photograph Ed Sheeran
  • Band Of Gold Freda Payne
  • My Love is Like a Red Red Rose Eddi Reader
  • World Shut Your Mouth Julian Cope
  • I Am the Resurrection The Stone Roses
  • Leader Of The Pack The Shangri‐Las
  • God Only Knows The Beach Boys

Episode 2: Family

  • Sixteen Reasons Connie Stevens
  • Coat Of Many Colors Dolly Parton
  • St-Clementine-On-Tea-And-Croissants Benjamin Clementine
  • Little Green Joni Mitchell
  • Mother (feat. Plastic Ono Band) John Lennon
  • My Mummy's Dead John Lennon
  • When You Are Young Suede
  • The Next Life Suede
  • Kooks David Bowie
  • The Dutchman Liam Clancy

Episode 1: Solitude

  • A Day In The Life The Beatles
  • Watching The Wheels John Lennon
  • Night and Day Frank Sinatra
  • Big Yellow Taxi Joni Mitchell
  • Saturday Night Suede
  • What Difference Does It Make? The Smiths
  • Don't Think Twice, It's All Right Bob Dylan
  • Up To Me Bob Dylan
  • The "Sweetest Girl" Scritti Politti
  • Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue
  • The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore The Walker Brothers
  • The Electrician Scott Walker
  • Solitude Standing Suzanne Vega
  • In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning Frank Sinatra
  • Cornerstone Benjamin Clementine
  • The Sound of Silence Simon & Garfunkel
