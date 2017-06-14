Radio 1 Stories - K-Pop: Korea's Secret Weapon?

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05v1l34.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05v1l34.jpg

2018-01-19T05:00:00.000Z

Adele Roberts tracks the rise of Korean Pop - the lifestyle, the fashion and the fans - and meets BTS, the biggest band in the scene. Is K-Pop about to take the world by storm?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rr71r