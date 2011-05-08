Johann Adolph ScheibeDanish composer. Born 5 May 1708. Died 22 April 1776
Johann Adolph Scheibe
1708-05-05
Johann Adolph Scheibe Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Adolph Scheibe (5 May 1708 – 22 April 1776) was a German-Danish composer and significant critic and theorist of music.
Johann Adolph Scheibe Tracks
Introduzzione in E flat [Mourning Cantata for King Frederik V]
Introduzzione in E flat [Mourning Cantata for King Frederik V]
Sinfonia in B flat major
Sinfonia in B flat major
Sinfonia in B flat major
