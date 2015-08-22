Christian AzziBorn 1 December 1926
Christian Azzi
Christian Azzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Azzi (born 1 December 1926) is a jazz pianist. He studied piano at the Schola Cantorum de Paris. He discovered jazz music during World War II, specially through recordings made by V-Disc (Victory disc) for the American soldiers.
Christian Azzi Tracks
Claude Luter et ses Lorientais
