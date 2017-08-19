Robert HoulihanIrish conductor
Robert Houlihan
Robert Houlihan Tracks
Gerald Barry
Last played on
The Intelligence Park - Act 1 scene 2
Gerald Barry
Last played on
Diner
Gerald Barry
Last played on
A Christmas Medley
Ulster Orchestra
Music Arranger
Jingel Bells
Belfast Philharmonic Choir, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Houlihan & PIER.POINT
Sleigh Ride
Ulster Orchestra
O Come All Ye Faithful
Belfast Philharmonic Choir, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Houlihan & Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Holly and the Ivy: Fantasy on Christmas Carols
Ulster Orchestra
O little town of Bethlehem
Belfast Philharmonic Choir, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Houlihan & Ralph Vaughan Williams
Candlelight Carol
Dalriada School Choir, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Houlihan & John Rutter
Sir Christemas
Dalriada School Choir, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Houlihan & William Mathias
Good King Wenceslas
Belfast Philharmonic Choir, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Houlihan & Jacques
Music Arranger
Waltz of the Flowers
Ulster Orchestra
Hark! The herald angels sing
Belfast Philharmonic Choir, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Houlihan & D. Willcocks
La neige danse
Ulster Orchestra
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Belfast Philharmonic Choir, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Houlihan & D. Willcocks
Dance of the Tumblers from The Snow Maiden
Ulster Orchestra
The First Nowell
Belfast Philharmonic Choir, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Houlihan & D. Willcocks
Joy to the world
Belfast Philharmonic Choir, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Houlihan, Handel/Mason & John Rutter
Composer
Overture: La Cenerentola
Ulster Orchestra
Aisling III: Banba - finale (seventh movement) from Symphony No 2 "I have loved the lands of Ireland"
Seóirse Bodley
Last played on
Fantasia Gaelach No 1
Archibald James Potter, RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra & Robert Houlihan
Composer
Last played on
