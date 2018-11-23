Barnabás Kelemen (born 1978) is a Hungarian violinist. He began his violin studies at the age of six, with Valéria Baranyai, and at age eleven he was admitted to the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music into the studio of Eszter Perényi. He received his diploma in 2001. During his time at the Academy, he participated in master classes with such renowned musicians as Isaac Stern, György Kurtág, Sergiu Luca and Thomas Zehetmair, among many others.

In 1999 he won the First Prize of the Mozart International Violin Competition in Salzburg, and in 2002, he won the gold medal at the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis. In 2006 he was awarded by the Knight's Cross Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary (civil division).

Since 2005 he has been teaching at the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music.