Sisters With Voices, better known as SWV, is an American female R&B vocal trio from New York City, New York. Formed in 1986 as a gospel group, SWV became one of the most successful R&B groups of the 1990s. They had a series of hits, including "Weak", "Right Here (Human Nature Remix)", "I'm So into You", and "You're the One". The group disbanded in 1998 to pursue solo projects, and reunited in 2005. SWV have sold more than 25 million records.