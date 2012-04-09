Fei Comodo were a 5-piece post-hardcore band from Essex, United Kingdom. They were signed to Small Town Records and developed a strong fanbase since their formation through playing many live shows across the country. They released five EPs, two singles, and one studio mini album. Renowned for an energetic live show the band completed several UK tours with other hardcore and metalcore bands from the South East, such as InMe and Bury Tomorrow.

On 3 May 2012, the band announced they would be disbanding following the release of Behind the Bright Lights and subsequent tour.