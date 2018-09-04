Boy & Bear is an Australian indie rock-folk music band formed in 2009, consisting of David Hosking (vocals and guitar), Killian Gavin (vocals and guitar), Tim Hart (drums and vocals), Jonathan Hart (vocals, banjo, mandolin and keyboards), and David Symes (bass). The band has released three albums. The first two, Moonfire (August 2011) and Harlequin Dream (August 2013), both reached the top ten of the Australian albums chart. Their third album, Limit of Love, was released on 9 October 2015, in Australia, New Zealand, USA, and Canada, and on 30 October in the UK and EU.