Michael Marshall (born October 6, 1965),[citation needed] also known and credited as Mike Marshall and Mike Meezy, is the former lead singer of American R&B group Timex Social Club. In 1986, he had taken an offer to join Run DMC's Raising Hell Tour, before leaving the group.[citation needed] In the 1990s, Marshall worked with the group called Mo'fessionals.[citation needed] In 1995, he did a feature for rap group Luniz and sang the chorus on their hit "I Got 5 On It", which samples Club Nouveau's "Why You Treat Me So Bad" from 1987. Marshall is the only currently active member of the Timex Social Club.[citation needed] He completed the album K.I.M. with rapper Equipto in 2004.[citation needed] He also had an international top 10 dance hit, "Your Body", with DJ Tom Novy in 2005. He released a solo album, Love, Lies & Life with the hit song "So Young" featuring San Quinn in 2006.[citation needed] In 2008, Psychopathic Records sub-label Hatchet House released the Tunnel Runners compilation featuring Marshall alongside Bay Area horrorcore rap artist Mars on the song "They Watchin Me".[citation needed] The compilation entered the Top 25 rap albums on Billboard in its first week.[citation needed] Michael Marshall still tours and has completed his second solo R&B album, Right Where I'm 'posed 2 Be.