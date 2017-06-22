Omar & The HowlersBlues Rock, Jump-Blues, US
Omar & The Howlers
Omar & the Howlers is a Texas based electric blues and blues rock band, The original Howlers was formed in Hattiesburg, Mississippi in 1973. Three years later they moved to Austin, Texas. The band has regularly toured European countries.
Hard Times In The Land Of Plenty
Big Town Shakedown
