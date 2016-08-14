Marginal Man was an American hardcore punk band from Washington, D.C., that formed in 1983. Three of its members -- Steve Polcari (vocals), Pete Murray (guitar), and Mike Manos (drums) -- had previously played together in Artificial Peace, considered one of the seminal D.C. hardcore bands. After Artificial Peace disbanded, the trio would join up with Andrew Lee (bass) and Kenny Inouye (guitar) to form Marginal Man.

Marginal Man was one of the first D.C. hardcore bands to feature two guitars. The band played together for five years[dubious – discuss] before a (so-called) final performance at the 9:30 Club on March 24, 1988. The band has reunited for several shows: at the 9:30 Club on August 29, 1991 and December 30, 1995—the second-to-last show at the 9:30 Club's original location—and at the Black Cat on August 20, 2011.

Guitarist Kenny Inouye is the son of the late former Representative, Senator, and Medal of Honor recipient Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii.