Alfie Boe
Born 29 September 1973
Alfie Boe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqm4h.jpg
1973-09-29
Alfie Boe Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Giovanni Roncalli Boe (born 29 September 1973) is an English tenor and actor, notably performing in musical theatre.
He is best known for his performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival. He played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway beginning 29 March 2016. As well, Boe shared a Tony Award with the other members of the ensemble cast of Baz Luhrmann's 2002 revival of La bohème in 2003. He has sold over one million albums in the United Kingdom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alfie Boe Performances & Interviews
Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are Together Again...again!
2018-11-19
Alfie Boe performs live with Michael Ball at the Savoy for his Children in Need special.
Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are Together Again...again!
Watch Michael Ball and Alfie Boe sing Bring Me Sunshine
2017-12-05
Michael and Alfie join Ken Bruce in the Radio 2 Piano Room to perform Bring Me Sunshine, a song synonymous with comedy duo Morecambe & Wise.
Watch Michael Ball and Alfie Boe sing Bring Me Sunshine
"By having the two voices the songs take on another life" - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on the power of the duet
2017-12-05
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe in the Radio 2 Piano Room.
"By having the two voices the songs take on another life" - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on the power of the duet
Alfie Boe: 'The Marine Theatre in Fleetwood is the first place I sung Les Mis; I never thought I'd sing it on Broadway'
2017-06-15
Alfie speaks to Steve about getting a blue plaque in his honour for BBC Music Day.
Alfie Boe: 'The Marine Theatre in Fleetwood is the first place I sung Les Mis; I never thought I'd sing it on Broadway'
Alfie Boe: "Katherine's a better kisser than Michael Ball!"
2017-03-23
Alfie and Katherine chat to Steve about starring in Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Carousel'.
Alfie Boe: "Katherine's a better kisser than Michael Ball!"
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform a medley of songs from the musical Les Miserables
2017-02-25
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform a medley of songs from the musical Les Miserables
Gospel Oak Primary school choir perform a Christmas cracker with Ball & Boe
2016-12-19
Gospel Oak Primary School choir sing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer with Ball & Boe.
Gospel Oak Primary school choir perform a Christmas cracker with Ball & Boe
How do you decide whose name is first?
2016-12-19
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on their new working partnership.
How do you decide whose name is first?
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
2016-10-08
The singers talk mastering duets and surviving a demanding tour schedule.
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
Alfie Boe enters the Singers Hall of Fame
2016-04-03
Alfie Boe enters the Singers Hall of Fame
Alfie Boe Live in Session
2014-11-02
Alfie performs two songs live with that stunner of a voice
Alfie Boe Live in Session
Alfie Boe chats to Steve Wright
2014-02-07
Top tenor and lovely bloke Alfie Boe talks about his latest album 'Trust' and new tour.
Alfie Boe chats to Steve Wright
Alfie Boe Live in Session
2013-11-10
Alfie performs live in the studio and treats Sir Terry to an impromptu extra performance of Bring Him Home for Rememberence Sunday
Alfie Boe Live in Session
Alfie Boe Tracks
Stomping At The Savoy
Alfie Boe
Stomping At The Savoy
Stomping At The Savoy
Ain't Misbehavin'
Alfie Boe
Ain't Misbehavin'
Ain't Misbehavin'
For Once In My Life
Michael Ball
For Once In My Life
For Once In My Life
The Way You Look Tonight
Alfie Boe
The Way You Look Tonight
White Christmas (feat. Bing Crosby)
Michael Ball
White Christmas (feat. Bing Crosby)
White Christmas (feat. Bing Crosby)
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Alfie Boe
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
The Way You Look Tonight
Alfie Boe
The Way You Look Tonight
The Way You Look Tonight
La Vie En Rose
Alfie Boe
La Vie En Rose
La Vie En Rose
Sing, Sing, Sing
Alfie Boe
Sing, Sing, Sing
Sing, Sing, Sing
Somewhere
Michael Ball
Somewhere
Somewhere
Some Enchanted Evening
Michael Ball
Some Enchanted Evening
Some Enchanted Evening
Minnie The Moocher
Alfie Boe
Minnie The Moocher
Minnie The Moocher
Bring Him Home
Alfie Boe
Bring Him Home
Bring Him Home
Moonlight Serenade (Solo) (Libe In Session)
Alfie Boe
Moonlight Serenade (Solo) (Libe In Session)
Moonlight Serenade (Solo) (Libe In Session)
Minnie The Moocher
Alfie Boe
Minnie The Moocher
Minnie The Moocher
As Time Goes By
Alfie Boe
As Time Goes By
As Time Goes By
Moonlight Serenade
Alfie Boe
Moonlight Serenade
Moonlight Serenade
Sing Sing Sing
Alfie Boe
Sing Sing Sing
Sing Sing Sing
You're The Voice [Live]
Michael Ball
You're The Voice [Live]
You're The Voice [Live]
When you Wish Upon a Star
Alfie Boe
When you Wish Upon a Star
When you Wish Upon a Star
Perhaps Love
Bryn Terfel
Perhaps Love
Perhaps Love
The Prayer
Michael Ball
The Prayer
The Prayer
West Side Story Medley
Michael Ball
West Side Story Medley
West Side Story Medley
Over The Hills And Far Away
Alfie Boe
Over The Hills And Far Away
Over The Hills And Far Away
We Have all the Time in the World
Alfie Boe
We Have all the Time in the World
Pure Imagination
Alfie Boe
Pure Imagination
Pure Imagination
Bring Me Sunshine (Morecambe and Wise)
Michael Ball
Bring Me Sunshine (Morecambe and Wise)
Bring Me Sunshine (Morecambe and Wise)
Stompin' At The Savoy
Alfie Boe
Stompin' At The Savoy
Stompin' At The Savoy
Someone to watch over me
Alfie Boe
Someone to watch over me
Someone to watch over me
Not While I'm Around
Michael Ball
Not While I'm Around
Not While I'm Around
Some Enchanted Evening
Alfie Boe
Some Enchanted Evening
Some Enchanted Evening
17
Mar
2019
Alfie Boe
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
18
Mar
2019
Alfie Boe
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
20
Mar
2019
Alfie Boe
Venue Cymru, Liverpool, UK
22
Mar
2019
Alfie Boe
Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, UK
23
Mar
2019
Alfie Boe
Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool, UK
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
Belfast
13 Sep 2014
Belfast
2014-09-13T09:38:14
13
Sep
2014
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
Belfast
Live at Edinburgh Castle
Edinburgh Castle
2014-07-19T09:38:14
19
Jul
2014
Live at Edinburgh Castle
19:00
Edinburgh Castle
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Glasgow
7 Sep 2013
Glasgow
2013-09-07T09:38:14
7
Sep
2013
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Glasgow
Proms 2007: Prom 58 - An evening with Michael Ball
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-27T09:38:14
27
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 58 - An evening with Michael Ball
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2001
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-20T09:38:14
20
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2001
Royal Albert Hall
