Adanna Duru (born October 10, 1996) is an American singer, songwriter and producer from Diamond Bar, California. At 15, she was on Adam Levine's team on the third season of The Voice. AT 18, she came in tenth place on the fourteenth season of American Idol. In 2016, she released a mixtape, Exhibit A. and in August 2017, she released an EP, Stardive.