Jean CarneBorn 15 March 1947
Jean Carne
1947-03-15
Jean Carne Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Carn, also spelled Jean Carne (born Sarah Jean Perkins; March 15, 1947) is an American jazz and pop singer. In mid career, she added a final e to her name, reportedly under the advice of a numerologist. Carn is a vocalist credited with a five octave vocal range.
She began her recording career with her then-husband, pianist Doug Carn, for Black Jazz Records. Carn has worked with some of the most prolific soul artists, producers and songwriters over the years, including Dizzy Gillespie, Norman Connors, The Temptations, Glenn Jones, Phyllis Hyman, Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff.
Jean Carne Tracks
Don't Let It Go To Your Head
Jean Carne
Don't Let It Go To Your Head
Was That All It Was
Jean Carne
Was That All It Was
Was That All It Was
If You Wanna Go Back
Jean Carne
If You Wanna Go Back
If You Wanna Go Back
Free Love
Jean Carne
Free Love
Free Love
Bet Your Lucky Star
Jean Carne
Bet Your Lucky Star
Bet Your Lucky Star
Was That All It Was (12")
Jean Carne
Was That All It Was (12")
Jean Carn
Don't Let It Go To Your Head
Jean Carn
Jean Carn
(No No) You Can't Come Back Now
Jean Carne
(No No) You Can't Come Back Now
(No No) You Can't Come Back Now
Higher Ground
Doug Carn
Higher Ground
Higher Ground
Where Did You Ever Go
Jean Carne
Where Did You Ever Go
Where Did You Ever Go
Time Waits For No One
Jean Carne
Time Waits For No One
Time Waits For No One
We Got Some Catching Up To Do
Jean Carne
We Got Some Catching Up To Do
We Got Some Catching Up To Do
Start The Fire
Jean Carne
Start The Fire
Start The Fire
Don't Go To Your Head
Jean Carne
Don't Go To Your Head
Don't Go To Your Head
