Slant 6 was a punk rock trio based in Washington, D.C.

The group consisted of Christina Billotte (electric guitar and vocals), Myra Power (electric bass guitar and vocals), and Marge Marshall (drum set and trumpet); it formed in July 1992 following the 1991 breakup of Autoclave, in which Billotte had played. The group took their name from an in-line six-cylinder engine produced in the 1960s and 1970s by the Chrysler Corporation.

Slant 6 recorded for the Dischord label and toured the United States several times, and England once. The group released two albums, 1994's Soda Pop-Rip Off and 1995's Inzombia The group broke up in November 1995 while on tour in England.

The band makes an appearance in the 1994 cult road movie Half-cocked.