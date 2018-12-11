Ocean Wisdom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qy4y.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffe86d09-8487-4a29-91f4-4c9b28cdf087
Ocean Wisdom Performances & Interviews
Ocean Wisdom Tracks
Sort by
Revvin' (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
Ocean Wisdom
Revvin' (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zwmw7.jpglink
Revvin' (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
Last played on
I Ain't Eaten (Kusp Bootleg)
Ocean Wisdom
I Ain't Eaten (Kusp Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy4y.jpglink
Inside The Ride (feat. Ocean Wisdom & Onoe Caponoe)
Fliptrix
Inside The Ride (feat. Ocean Wisdom & Onoe Caponoe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy4y.jpglink
Inside The Ride (feat. Ocean Wisdom & Onoe Caponoe)
Last played on
Ting Dun (feat. Method Man)
Ocean Wisdom
Ting Dun (feat. Method Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy4y.jpglink
Ting Dun (feat. Method Man)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Ocean Wisdom, Ghostface Killah, Roni Size, Akala, Calibre, Digital Mystikz, Mad Professor, DJ Marky, Loefah, DBridge, Kahn & Neek, Tom Central, Itoa, The Heatwave (UK), Stormfield, Bobafatt, Soundcrash DJs and Dolenz
Printworks London, London, UK
7
Aug
2019
Ocean Wisdom, Florence and the Machine, Franz Ferdinand, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Giggs, Pete Murray, Lady Leshurr, Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, Dimension, DJ Ez, Flava D, Boy Azooga, SELF ESTEEM, Bradley Zero, Sub Focus Dj Set and Wilkinson (DJ Set)
Fistral Beach & Watergate Bay, Plymouth, UK
Back to artist