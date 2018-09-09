Jane HorrocksLittle Voice. Born 18 January 1964
Jane Horrocks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br0yx.jpg
1964-01-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffe85765-c58e-4515-85ef-dc9fabf6d7a7
Jane Horrocks Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Jane Horrocks (born 18 January 1964) is an English actress, voice artist, musician and singer, who played the roles of Bubble and Katy Grin in the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous (1992–2016).
She was nominated for the 1993 Olivier Award for Best Actress for the title role in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, and received Golden Globe and BAFTA for nominations the role in the 1998 film Little Voice. Her other film roles include parts in The Witches (1990), Life Is Sweet (1990), Chicken Run (2000), Corpse Bride (2005) and Sunshine on Leith (2013).
Jane Horrocks Performances & Interviews
- Jane Horrocks speaks to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pf542.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pf542.jpg2014-01-07T10:51:00.000ZJane Horrocks joins Simon Mayo in the studio to speak about her recent musical projects.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pf55g
Jane Horrocks speaks to Simon Mayo
