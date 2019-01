Zubeen Garg (born as Zubeen Borthakur on 18 November 1971) is an Indian singer, composer, songwriter, music producer, film director, philanthropist, film producer and actor from Jorhat, Assam. His contributions are mostly attributed in Assamese, Bengali and Bollywood. Besides, his songs in Assamese, Garg has sung many songs in other languages and dialects, including Bishnupriya Manipuri, Bodo, English, Goalparia, Kannada, Karbi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Tamil and Telugu. He is also an instrumentalist and plays dhol, guitar, mandolin, keyboard and various percussion instruments.