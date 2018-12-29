Dominic Edward Cooper (born 2 June 1978) is an English actor. He has worked in television, film, theatre, and radio, including Mamma Mia! and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. He stars as Jesse Custer on the AMC show Preacher (2016–present). Cooper has also appeared as the young Howard Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Captain America: The First Avenger and Agent Carter.