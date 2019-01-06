Norma Christine Waterson (born 15 August 1939) is an English musician, best known as one of the original members of The Watersons, a celebrated English traditional group. Other members of the group included her brother Mike Waterson and sister Lal Waterson, a cousin John Harrison, and in later incarnations of the group her husband Martin Carthy.

Waterson was born in Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire and brought up there by her grandmother, who was half-Gypsy. Her eponymously titled solo debut Norma Waterson was produced by John Chelew and released by Hannibal Records in 1996, and was well received in the scene (including a nomination for the Mercury Music Prize), featuring collaborations with her daughter, Eliza Carthy, Martin Carthy and other members of The Watersons, as well as Danny Thompson (Pentangle), Richard Thompson (Fairport Convention) and Roger Swallow (Albion Country Band).

In 1999, the follow-up The Very Thought of You was released by Hannibal Records and once again features Richard Thompson, Danny Thompson, Eliza Carthy and husband Martin Carthy.