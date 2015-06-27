Sonny CohnBorn 14 March 1925. Died 7 November 2006
Sonny Cohn
1925-03-14
George T. "Sonny" Cohn (March 14, 1925 – November 7, 2006) was an American jazz trumpeter.
After working four fifteen years with Red Saunders (1945–1960), he went on to spend another 24 years in Count Basie's trumpet section (1960–1984).
Sonny Cohn Tracks
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Frank Sinatra
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Battle Royal
Dream a little dream of me
Ella Fitzgerald
Dream a little dream of me
Dream a little dream of me
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Idaho
Gene Coe, Frank Hooks, Melvin Wanzo, Marshal Royal, Count Basie, Oscar Brashear, Sonny Cohn & Bobby Plater
Idaho
Idaho
Vine Street Rumble
Joe Newman, Marshal Royal, Billy Mitchell, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Snooky Young, Sonny Cohn, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Frank Wess, Frank Foster, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green & Sonny Payne
Vine Street Rumble
Vine Street Rumble
