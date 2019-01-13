Kevin Prosch is an American Christian musician, worship leader and pioneer, known for both poetic and vulnerable lyric writing and groundbreaking musical styles and creativity. Prosch greatly influenced a generation of hearers, and changed the Christian worship landscape, paving the way for new expressions, along with simultaneously reaching out in more mainstream music. He plays a wide variety of musical instruments including the guitar, mandolin, keys, piano, and a range of more exotic world music instruments, along with incorporating electronics.

Prosch's many albums have sold around the world. His songs include "Harp In My Heart", ‘Highest Praise’, ‘So Come’, "Show Your Power" and "Love Is All You Need". Prosch has collaborated with a number of other musicians including Bryn Haworth. Prosch's 1995 album, Tumbling Ground, was produced by Ethan Johns.

He also produces Christian music artists under his own label "Third Ear Music". Prosch served as the worship pastor with John Wimber in California in the early years of the Vineyard Church movement. More recently he was senior associate pastor of More Church in Amarillo, Texas until early 2013. Prosch now resides in the Kansas City, Missouri area.