Ed MottaBorn 17 August 1971
Ed Motta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffdf7f27-a12c-40fe-8ae3-050b46fc2f79
Ed Motta Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduardo "Ed" Motta (born August 17, 1971) is a Brazilian MPB, rock, soul, funk and jazz musician. He is the nephew of late singer-songwriter Tim Maia.
Ed Motta Tracks
Lost Connection To Prague
Ed Motta
Lost Connection To Prague
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Connection To Prague
Last played on
Sweetest Berry
Ed Motta
Sweetest Berry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweetest Berry
Last played on
Your Satisfaction Is Mine
Ed Motta
Your Satisfaction Is Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Satisfaction Is Mine
Last played on
The Required Dress Code
Ed Motta
The Required Dress Code
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Required Dress Code
Last played on
Your Satisfaction
Ed Motta
Your Satisfaction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Satisfaction
Last played on
Think I'm Falling In Love
Ed Motta
Think I'm Falling In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think I'm Falling In Love
Last played on
Tem Espaco Na Van
Ed Motta
Tem Espaco Na Van
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tem Espaco Na Van
Last played on
Captain's Refusal
Ed Motta
Captain's Refusal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain's Refusal
Last played on
Daqui Pro Meier
Ed Motta
Daqui Pro Meier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daqui Pro Meier
Last played on
Heritage Deja Vu
Ed Motta
Heritage Deja Vu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heritage Deja Vu
Last played on
The Owner
Ed Motta
The Owner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Owner
Last played on
I Remember Julie
Ed Motta
I Remember Julie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Remember Julie
Last played on
Hypochondriac's Fun (Live In Session)
Ed Motta
Hypochondriac's Fun (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hypochondriac's Fun (Live In Session)
Last played on
Overblown
Ed Motta
Overblown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overblown
Last played on
Dondi
Ed Motta
Dondi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dondi
Last played on
Simple Guy
Ed Motta
Simple Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Guy
Last played on
Smile
Ed Motta
Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smile
Last played on
