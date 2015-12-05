Pint Shot Riot
Pint Shot Riot Biography
Pint Shot Riot are an indie rock band from Coventry, England. Their line-up consists of Richard 'Rocket' Emerson (guitar / vocals), Chris 'Mini Rocket' Connoll (drums / backing vocals), David 'Baby Dave' Page (bass) and Rob Clements (lead guitar / backing vocals).
Pint Shot Riot Tracks
Starting To Fly
Starting To Fly
Treacle Town
Treacle Town
Hazy Days
Hazy Days
Somebody Save Me
Somebody Save Me
Not Thinking Straight
Not Thinking Straight
Twisted Soul
Twisted Soul
