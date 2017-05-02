It's Jo and Danny is the brainchild of Jo Bartlett and Danny Hagan. In 2000 they released their debut album Lank Haired Girl to Bearded Boy on their own Double Snazzy label. Rave reviews and daytime UK national radio play on BBC Radio 1 led to a worldwide recording contract with RCA. Live UK performances included appearances at the Glastonbury Festival, Reading and Leeds Festival and T in the Park, with international shows at Crossing Borders in Amsterdam with Emmylou Harris, and Les Inrockuptibles festival in Paris with Coldplay.