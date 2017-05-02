It's Jo and Danny
It's Jo and Danny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmfv.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffdd3fe4-991e-4538-9f51-e55302b9641e
It's Jo and Danny Biography (Wikipedia)
It's Jo and Danny is the brainchild of Jo Bartlett and Danny Hagan. In 2000 they released their debut album Lank Haired Girl to Bearded Boy on their own Double Snazzy label. Rave reviews and daytime UK national radio play on BBC Radio 1 led to a worldwide recording contract with RCA. Live UK performances included appearances at the Glastonbury Festival, Reading and Leeds Festival and T in the Park, with international shows at Crossing Borders in Amsterdam with Emmylou Harris, and Les Inrockuptibles festival in Paris with Coldplay.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
It's Jo and Danny Tracks
Sort by
Arkle
It's Jo and Danny
Arkle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmfv.jpglink
Arkle
Last played on
SEASONED
It's Jo and Danny
SEASONED
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmfv.jpglink
SEASONED
Last played on
Solar Plexus
It's Jo and Danny
Solar Plexus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmfv.jpglink
It's Jo and Danny Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist