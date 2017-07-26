Raymond NilssonBorn 26 May 1915. Died 14 March 1998
Raymond Nilsson
1915-05-26
Peter Grimes, Act 2: "Fool to let it come to this!; People!... No I will speak!"
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes, Act 2: "Fool to let it come to this!; People!... No I will speak!"
Peter Grimes, Act 2: "Fool to let it come to this!; People!... No I will speak!"
Peter Grimes - opera in 3 acts Op.33
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes - opera in 3 acts Op.33
Peter Grimes - opera in 3 acts Op.33
Peter Grimes (extract)
Peter Pears
Peter Grimes (extract)
Peter Grimes (extract)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1964: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-18T10:09:41
18
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-05T10:09:41
5
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1957-09-11T10:09:41
11
Sep
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1957-09-06T10:09:41
6
Sep
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1953: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1953-08-05T10:09:41
5
Aug
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
