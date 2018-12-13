Samantha FoxBorn 15 April 1966
Samantha Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Samantha Karen Fox (born 15 April 1966) is an English singer, songwriter, actress, and former glamour model. In 1983, at age 16, she began appearing as a topless model on Page 3 of British tabloid newspaper The Sun, and continued as a Page 3 girl until 1986. During this time, she became the most popular pin-up girl of her era, as well as one of the most photographed British women of the 1980s.
In 1986, she launched a pop music career with her debut single "Touch Me (I Want Your Body)", which peaked at number-one in 17 countries. In 1988, Fox received a Brit Award nomination for Best British Female Artist. She has also appeared in a number of films and reality television shows, and has occasionally worked as a television presenter.
Samantha Fox Tracks
Sort by
I Promise You
Do Ya Do Ya (Wanna Please Me)
Touch Me
Santa Maria
Hot Boy
Touch Me (I Want To Feel Your Body)
I Only Wanna Be With You
Dreams Unfold
Touch Me 2016 (Radio Edit)
Walking On Broken Glass
Food
I Surrender
Samantha Fox Links
Similar Artists
