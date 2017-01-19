Fred GuyBorn 23 May 1897. Died 22 December 1971
Fred Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1897-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffd90943-ec19-4b02-8077-1cf2e4221b90
Fred Guy Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick L. Guy (May 23, 1897, Burkeville, Virginia - Dec. 22, 1971) was an American jazz banjo player and guitarist.
Guy was raised in New York City. He played guitar and banjo with Joseph C. Smith's Orchestra. In the early 1920s, he joined Duke Ellington's Washingtonians, switching from banjo to guitar in the early 1930s. He remained with Ellington's orchestra until 1949. He retired, moved to Chicago, and for twenty years ran a ballroom. In 1971, he committed suicide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred Guy Tracks
Sort by
Creole Love Call
Duke Ellington
Creole Love Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Creole Love Call
Last played on
Cotton Tail
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Cotton Tail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
Cotton Tail
Last played on
Take the "A" Train
Duke Ellington
Take the "A" Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Take the "A" Train
Last played on
Back to artist