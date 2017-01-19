Frederick L. Guy (May 23, 1897, Burkeville, Virginia - Dec. 22, 1971) was an American jazz banjo player and guitarist.

Guy was raised in New York City. He played guitar and banjo with Joseph C. Smith's Orchestra. In the early 1920s, he joined Duke Ellington's Washingtonians, switching from banjo to guitar in the early 1930s. He remained with Ellington's orchestra until 1949. He retired, moved to Chicago, and for twenty years ran a ballroom. In 1971, he committed suicide.