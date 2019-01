Yannick Ilunga (born 24 August 1990), known professionally as Petite Noir, is a South African raised singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer. His debut extended play The King of Anxiety was released in January 2015 and his debut studio album La vie est belle / Life Is Beautiful was released in September of the same year via Domino Records' Double Six Imprint.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia