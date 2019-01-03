Petite Noir
Petite Noir Biography
Yannick Ilunga (born 24 August 1990), known professionally as Petite Noir, is a South African raised singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer. His debut extended play The King of Anxiety was released in January 2015 and his debut studio album La vie est belle / Life Is Beautiful was released in September of the same year via Domino Records' Double Six Imprint.
Petite Noir Tracks
Blame Fire
Petite Noir
Blame Fire
Blame Fire
Beach (feat. Danny Brown & Nukubi Nukubi)
Petite Noir
Beach (feat. Danny Brown & Nukubi Nukubi)
Beach (feat. Danny Brown & Nukubi Nukubi)
Blowing Up The Congo
Petite Noir
Blowing Up The Congo
Blowing Up The Congo
