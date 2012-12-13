Nive Nielsen is a singer-songwriter and an actress. An Inuk from Nuuk, Greenland, as a singer-songwriter she plays with her band The Deer Children, often using a little red guitar-ukulele, which kickstarted her music career. The first concert she ever played was for Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on a national television broadcast at DR.

She acted in the Hollywood movie The New World starring Colin Farrell in 2005 and was the lead female in the AMC supernatural thriller series, The Terror.