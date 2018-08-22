Márta FábiánBorn 27 April 1946
Márta Fábián
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffd2979b-dc33-4ce8-a45d-98828942014d
Márta Fábián Biography (Wikipedia)
Márta Fábián (born 1946 in Budapest) is an award-winning Hungarian cimbalom player and soloist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Márta Fábián Tracks
Sort by
For Children - Book 1 (nos.1-6)
Béla Bartók
For Children - Book 1 (nos.1-6)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
For Children - Book 1 (nos.1-6)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist