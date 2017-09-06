Merle KilgoreBorn 9 August 1934. Died 6 February 2005
1934-08-09
Wyatt Merle Kilgore (August 9, 1934 – February 6, 2005) was an American singer, songwriter, and manager. Born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, he was raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the personal manager of Hank Williams Jr. at the time of his death.
Seein' Double Feelin' Single
Ernie
Everybody Needs A Little Lovin'
