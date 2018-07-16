Tapani ValstaBorn 4 October 1921. Died 21 April 2010
Tapani Valsta
1921-10-04
Tapani Valsta Biography (Wikipedia)
Heikki Tapani Valsta (1921 in Ulvila – 2010 in Helsinki]) was a Finnish pianist, organist and music educator.
Tapani Valsta studied music at the Sibelius Academy with Elis Mårtenson for organ (1946) and Ilmari Hannikainen for piano (1947). He made his concert debut in organ in 1946 and piano debut in 1948. In 1949 he won the Maj Lind Piano Competition. He worked with the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra from 1953 to 1959, and performed as a chamber musician and accompanist. In 1955 he took a position as church organist for the Lutheran Helsinki Cathedral. He also served as a teacher, lecturer and professor at the Sibelius Academy from 1959 to 1985.
His brother was cellist Esko Valsta.
Tapani Valsta Tracks
Suru (Sorrow) (Op.22 No.2) for cello and piano (orig. cello and orchestra)
Toivo Kuula
Suru (Sorrow) (Op.22 No.2) for cello and piano (orig. cello and orchestra)
Suru (Sorrow) (Op.22 No.2) for cello and piano (orig. cello and orchestra)
Easy Pieces (Op.121) (Canto Religioso; Mattinata; Nocturne; Berceuse; Menuetto)
Erkki Melartin
Easy Pieces (Op.121) (Canto Religioso; Mattinata; Nocturne; Berceuse; Menuetto)
Easy Pieces (Op.121) (Canto Religioso; Mattinata; Nocturne; Berceuse; Menuetto)
Canzonetta, rondo of the lovers - from 'Kuolema' ('Death', incidental music)
Jean Sibelius
Canzonetta, rondo of the lovers - from 'Kuolema' ('Death', incidental music)
Canzonetta, rondo of the lovers - from 'Kuolema' ('Death', incidental music)
Scherzo 'Viululle ja pianolle' (Op.17/a/7)
Toivo Kuula
Scherzo 'Viululle ja pianolle' (Op.17/a/7)
Scherzo 'Viululle ja pianolle' (Op.17/a/7)
Selim Palmgren
Violoncello a Cassado (Op.114 No.1) - for cello and piano
Violoncello a Cassado (Op.114 No.1) - for cello and piano
Serenata (Op.121 No.5) from 6 Easy Pieces (1924)
Erkki Melartin
Serenata (Op.121 No.5) from 6 Easy Pieces (1924)
Serenata (Op.121 No.5) from 6 Easy Pieces (1924)
