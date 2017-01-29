Jon GibsonFlautist, saxophonist, composer. Born 11 March 1940
Jon Gibson
1940-03-11
Jon Gibson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Gibson (born March 11, 1940) is a flautist, saxophonist, composer and visual artist, known as one of the founding members of the Philip Glass Ensemble and as a key player on several seminal minimalist music compositions.
Music In Fifths
Philip Glass
Music In Fifths
Music In Fifths
Last played on
Passages, I. Offering
Jon Gibson
Passages, I. Offering
Passages, I. Offering
Last played on
Melody IV part I
Jon Gibson
Melody IV part I
Melody IV part I
Last played on
