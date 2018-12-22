Joseph NolanBorn 1974
Joseph Nolan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffcf319c-b754-409b-a607-d98df60f32a2
Joseph Nolan Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Nolan (born 3 May 1974) is an English-born Australian organist and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joseph Nolan Tracks
Sort by
Sonata on the 94th Psalm
Julius Reubke
Sonata on the 94th Psalm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata on the 94th Psalm
Last played on
Back to artist