Will SwensonBorn 26 October 1973
Will Swenson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffc6b46f-2ea3-42e2-9d65-2a5ff7557679
Will Swenson Biography (Wikipedia)
William Swenson (born October 26, 1972) is an American actor and singer best known for his work in musical theatre. He also has developed a film career, primarily in LDS cinema.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Will Swenson Tracks
Sort by
True Colours
Tony Sheldon
True Colours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True Colours
Last played on
Mouth Tattoo
Will Swenson
Mouth Tattoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mouth Tattoo
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist