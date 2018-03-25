Efrim MenuckBorn 1970
Efrim Menuck
1970
Efrim Menuck Biography (Wikipedia)
Efrim Manuel Menuck (born 1970) is a Canadian musician involved with a number of Montreal-based bands, most notably Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra. Menuck is also a frequent record producer and engineer, working with musicians from Montreal and abroad.
Efrim Menuck Tracks
LxOxVx / Shelter In Place
Efrim Menuck
LxOxVx / Shelter In Place
LxOxVx / Shelter In Place
Last played on
13 Angels Standing Guard Round Your Bed
A Silver Mt. Zion
13 Angels Standing Guard Round Your Bed
13 Angels Standing Guard Round Your Bed
Last played on
Flirted With You All My Life
Vic Chesnutt
Flirted With You All My Life
Flirted With You All My Life
Last played on
August, Four Year-Of-Our-Lord blues
Efrim Menuck
August, Four Year-Of-Our-Lord blues
I am no longer a motherless child – Constellation
Efrim Menuck
I am no longer a motherless child – Constellation
