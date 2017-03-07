ApplianceFormed 1996. Disbanded 2003
1996
Appliance Biography (Wikipedia)
Appliance were a British experimental post-rock three piece band, who released four albums between 1999 and 2003 on Mute Records.
Navigating The Nursery Slopes (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 2001)
A Little More Information (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 2001)
Slow Roller
Slow Roller
A Littel More Information
A Littel More Information
Navigating The Nursery Slopes
Navigating The Nursery Slopes
West Waves
West Waves
Spies of Rota
Spies of Rota
Pleasure Driving
Pleasure Driving
