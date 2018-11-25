Ilene WoodsBorn 5 May 1929. Died 1 July 2010
Ilene Woods
1929-05-05
Ilene Woods Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacqueline Ruth "Ilene" Woods (May 5, 1929 – July 1, 2010) was an American actress and singer. Woods was the original voice of the title character of the Walt Disney animated feature Cinderella, for which she was named a Disney Legend in 2003.
Ilene Woods Tracks
A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes
Ilene Woods
A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes
A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes
As Cinderella A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes
Ilene Woods
As Cinderella A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes
A Dream is a Wish
Ilene Woods
A Dream is a Wish
A Dream is a Wish
Reception At The Palace/So This Is Love
Ilene Woods
Reception At The Palace/So This Is Love
Reception At The Palace/So This Is Love
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Verna Felton
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Disney Chorus, Verna Felton & Ilene Woods
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Performer
So This Is Love
Ilene Woods
So This Is Love
So This Is Love
