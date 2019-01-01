LizJapanese indie band
Liz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffc1faa5-387c-4ad7-81f2-f64aa1ba64e9
Liz Tracks
Sort by
Liz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Charli XCX plays Don't Call It A Comeback
-
Other Passacaglia - PC Music meets Early Music
-
PC music meets early music - Danny L Harle and Pawel Siwczak in Session
-
Listen - PC Music meets Early Music
-
Was Adele right to scorn someone for filming her gig? Maisie Williams & Charli XCX discuss...
-
"Watching Britney Spears never made me want to take my clothes off!" - Maisie Williams & Charli XCX on women in music videos
-
PC Music Interview
-
Charli XCX does Happy Hardcore FM with Grimmy
Back to artist