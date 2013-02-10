Charles KullmanBorn 13 January 1903. Died 8 February 1983
Charles Kullman
1903-01-13
Charles Kullman Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Kullman (January 13, 1903 – February 8, 1983), originally Charles Kullmann, was an American tenor who enjoyed a wide-ranging career, both in Europe and America.
The road to Mandalay
The road to Mandalay
