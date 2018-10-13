Norman ConnorsBorn 1 March 1948
Norman Connors
Norman Connors Biography
Norman Connors (born March 1, 1947) is an American jazz drummer, composer, arranger, and producer who has led some influential jazz and R&B groups. He also achieved several big R&B hits of the day, especially with love ballads. He is possibly best known for the 1976 hit, "You Are My Starship" on which lead vocals were sung by Michael Henderson.
Norman Connors Tracks
Stay With Me
Stay With Me
Once Ive Been There
Once Ive Been There
Mothers Of The Future
Mothers Of The Future
Your Love
Your Love
Treat Me Like The One You Love (Aquarian Dream)
Captain Connors
Captain Connors
You Are My Starship
You Are My Starship
Valentine Love
Valentine Love
Kingston
Kingston
Starship
Starship
Stellar
Stellar
I Can't Wait Till I See You Again
For You Everything
For You Everything
Black Cow
Black Cow
Take it to the limit
Take it to the limit
Stellar (Joey Negro Edit)
Stellar (Joey Negro Edit)
Butterfly
Butterfly
Last Tango In Paris
Last Tango In Paris
Blue
Blue
Be There In The Morning
Be There In The Morning
Mother Of The Future (feat. Jean Carn)
Mother Of The Future (feat. Jean Carn)
