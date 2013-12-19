Vienna TengBorn 3 October 1978
Vienna Teng
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffbfc446-f717-4c63-9103-587defe6cf8a
Vienna Teng Biography (Wikipedia)
Cynthia Yih Shih (born October 3, 1978, Saratoga, California), better known by her stage name Vienna Teng, is an American pianist and singer-songwriter based in Detroit, Michigan. Teng has released five studio albums: Waking Hour (2002), Warm Strangers (2004), Dreaming Through the Noise (2006), Inland Territory (2009) and Aims (2013). She has also released one live album, The Moment Always Vanishing (2009), on which she is double-billed with her percussionist, Alex Wong.
Teng's musical style incorporates folk, pop, classical piano, and a cappella.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vienna Teng Tracks
Sort by
The Atheist Christmas Carol
Vienna Teng
The Atheist Christmas Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Atheist Christmas Carol
Last played on
Homecoming (Walter’s song)
Vienna Teng
Homecoming (Walter’s song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Homecoming (Walter’s song)
Last played on
Antebellum
Vienna Teng
Antebellum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antebellum
Last played on
No Gringo
Vienna Teng
No Gringo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Gringo
Last played on
The Last Snowfall
Vienna Teng
The Last Snowfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Snowfall
Last played on
Vienna Teng Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist