Marty Wilde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqm4f.jpg
1939-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffbd09fd-30ca-4941-8e83-968c31076891
Marty Wilde Biography (Wikipedia)
Marty Wilde, MBE (born Reginald Leonard Smith; 15 April 1939) is an English singer and songwriter. He was among the first generation of British pop stars to emulate American rock and roll, and is the father of pop singers Ricky, Kim and Roxanne Wilde.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marty Wilde Performances & Interviews
- Marty Wildehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029759t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029759t.jpg2014-11-26T10:15:00.000ZMarty Wilde predicts that folk music will be big in Britain in the mid 60shttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ct58t
Marty Wilde
- Brian Matthew and Marty Wildehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021yrgf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021yrgf.jpg2014-07-05T07:00:00.000ZBrian Matthew catches up with Marty Wilde about his musical family.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021yrgl
Brian Matthew and Marty Wilde
Marty Wilde Tracks
Sort by
Bad Boy
Marty Wilde
Bad Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
Bad Boy
Last played on
Little Girl
Marty Wilde
Little Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
Little Girl
Last played on
Sea Of Love
Marty Wilde
Sea Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
Sea Of Love
Last played on
A Teenager In Love
Marty Wilde
A Teenager In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
A Teenager In Love
Last played on
A Lot of Livin' To Do
Marty Wilde
A Lot of Livin' To Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
A Lot of Livin' To Do
Performer
Last played on
Jezebel
Marty Wilde
Jezebel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
Jezebel
Last played on
White Winter Hymnal
Kim Wilde
White Winter Hymnal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06554g8.jpglink
White Winter Hymnal
Last played on
The British Elvises documentary
Vince Eager
The British Elvises documentary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lnp68.jpglink
The British Elvises documentary
Last played on
Rubber Ball
Marty Wilde
Rubber Ball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
Rubber Ball
Last played on
Tomorrow's Clown
Marty Wilde
Tomorrow's Clown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
Tomorrow's Clown
Last played on
Endless Sleep
Marty Wilde
Endless Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
Endless Sleep
Last played on
It's Been Nice
Marty Wilde
It's Been Nice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
It's Been Nice
Last played on
Honestly Sincere
Marty Wilde
Honestly Sincere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
Honestly Sincere
Last played on
Abergavenny
Marty Wilde
Abergavenny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
Abergavenny
Last played on
A Lot Of Livin' To Do
Marty Wilde
A Lot Of Livin' To Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
A Lot Of Livin' To Do
Last played on
Donna
Marty Wilde
Donna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4f.jpglink
Donna
Last played on
Playlists featuring Marty Wilde
Marty Wilde Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist